4 from Berryville die in 2-car wreck

A head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Carroll County killed four Berryville residents and injured three others, according to Arkansas State Police.

The wreck occurred at 12:36 p.m. at U.S. 62 and Rock Crusher Hill, according to a police report. Benita Langinbelik, 36, was driving a 2004 Toyota east on U.S. 62 and crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2001 Ford driven by Jack L. Rogers, 70, police said.

The crash killed both drivers, as well as Newoj Bokjen, 60, and a female child. Ethel L. Rogers, 70, and two minors were injured and taken to hospitals in Missouri, the report said.

All involved in the wreck were Berryville residents.

The driving conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to state police.

Metro on 10/11/2016