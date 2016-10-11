5 injured when truck hits protesters in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Authorities say a pickup truck plowed through a crowd protesting in support of Native American rights on Columbus Day in Reno, Nevada, leaving five hurt.

Police say about 40 people were blocking Virginia Street in front of the city's famous arch Monday night. A Facebook Live video of the protest shows a pickup truck revving its engine in front of the crowd. Several protesters confronted the driver and the passenger before the truck drives through the crowd.

Police say the driver stopped several blocks away and called them to tell his side of the story. Investigators interviewed both the passenger and the driver and say they are cooperating.

Police say one woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries to her legs. Four others were treated at the scene.

