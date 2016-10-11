A campaign saved

The high spirits among the ranks of Donald Trump supporters are not because he dominated Hillary Clinton in their second debate Sunday night; he made points he wanted to make, and so did she. But he achieved something far more valuable than a textbook win, something many thought impossible: He made the tapes go away and saved his entire campaign in the process.

The town hall format served Trump well from the outset. Instead of a prosecutorial salvo from moderators, the opening moments featured a question from a real voter in the audience. She asked whether the candidates viewed themselves as positive role models for today's youth, but in the unluckiest coin toss win in debate history, Hillary Clinton answered first, denying her an opportunity to reply to what would have surely been a Trump response to the insidious tapes.

Moments later, Anderson Cooper raised the issue, giving Trump a chance to destigmatize his words as "locker room talk" rather than evidence of genuine misogyny. Clinton then replied that she was buying none of that, and that the tapes are in fact a window to his dark soul.

And that was it.

And when it was all over, there was running mate Mike Pence, who had apparently recovered from the Friday vapors, congratulating Trump on Twitter: "Proud to stand with you." And there was Chuck Todd, on Trump-hating MSNBC: "This is the best Trump you'll ever see at a debate ... He fired up the Trump base."

That would be the base that was surely headed for the exits all weekend if you listened to the pundit class. Real events again intervened.

Trump still has an uphill climb. But with four weeks to go and a third debate next week, he will be focusing on actual policies. If Hillary Clinton and her fan base continue to dwell on old bus banter with Billy Bush, they will be seen as unwilling to engage on things that genuinely matter to the presidency.

Mark Davis, who hosts a radio show in North Texas, is a special contributor to the Dallas Morning News.

Editorial on 10/11/2016