Against Issues 6 & 7

Those pushing the two medical marijuana proposals on the ballot have been going at it for a few months now, some claiming that having two proposals would confuse the voting public. What's confusing? They both open the door to legal dope, and both should be thrown in the brush pile and lit up.

This is one of those issues that proves We the People should get out and vote on Nov. 8, no matter if we aren't too thrilled with the presidential candidates. Please do vote. Because medical marijuana almost became law in Arkansas the last time it was on the ballot. A low turnout this time, and it might squeak through.

Instead, let's vote no on Issues 6 and 7 this year.

Issue No. 6 is an amendment to the state constitution making medical marijuana legal, and setting up the rules on dispensaries and such. Issue No. 7 is an act that would give folks with hardships permission to grow their own plants. But, for the most part, if either passes, the door opens to marijuana.

Not just medical marijuana. Medical marijuana is only the first step, and the more honest of those pushing medical marijuana admit as much. The next step is legalization for recreational use. That's the way it happened in those western states that now allow folks to light up at will.

Those who oppose these measures--for starters, folks like the governor and attorney general of the state, and the surgeon general, police chiefs and sheriffs, lawmakers, the state chamber of commerce, and the Farm Bureau, to name but a few--have been called uncaring for opposing medical marijuana. But how can that be said about all the doctors who have come out publicly against these measures? Are they uncaring too? Or could it be that they know there are ways to get the kind of drug to ease pain in the form of pills, which can be dispensed right now at a local pharmacy? Without the danger of Little Bobby getting into Aunt Sue's stash.

Or maybe leading next year to another ballot initiative that allows for marijuana gummy bears to be sold down the street. (See Colorado, for awful and dangerous example.)

Let's vote AGAINST Issues No. 6 and 7. And close the door to legal dope good and hard.

Editorial on 10/11/2016