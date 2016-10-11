Another low point

Has there been a more disturbing low in presidential politics?

"If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation," Donald Trump threatened in the course of the second presidential debate Sunday night.

"It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country," Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton responded.

"Because you'd be in jail," Trump shot back.

Mark the moment. A major-party presidential nominee is officially promising to lock up his political opponent.

But the overwhelming impression was that Trump, with his campaign sinking and Republican office holders urging him to withdraw, decided that his best response was to snarl and double down on old falsehoods. Coming out of a disastrous first presidential debate, an even more disastrous aftermath and the release of a video in which he made disgusting comments about women, Trump dismissed his boasting of sexually predatory behavior as "locker room talk." When that did not work, he dredged up accusations in Bill Clinton's sordid past. It was a desperate and ineffective counterpunch.

Clinton pointed out, rightly, that Trump's recently disclosed comments were entirely in character. Trump helped make her case later in the debate when, asked by a Muslim American woman about Islamophobia, the Republican nominee stoked anti-Muslim sentiment by insinuating that U.S. Muslims are hiding vital information about terrorists in the country. By contrast, Clinton said, "My vision of America is one where everyone has a place." That is not Trump's vision.

Editorial on 10/11/2016