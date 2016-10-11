Home /
Arkansas casino backers project $122M tax revenue boost
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:35 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Supporters of a plan to legalize casinos in three Arkansas counties are projecting the move would create an additional $122 million in tax revenue each year and thousands of new jobs, but opponents of the ballot measure are rejecting the study as "propaganda."
Arkansas Wins in 2016, the group behind the ballot measure, released a study it commissioned on the economic impact of the proposal to legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. The study says the three casinos would create 3,200 direct jobs and more than 3,400 construction jobs.
Protect Arkansas Values/Stop Casinos Now, the group opposed to the measure, dismissed the study and noted the consultants have conducted research for Cherokee Nation, a major backer of the proposal.
LR1955 says... October 11, 2016 at 5:04 p.m.
3,200 direct jobs = BS
Take it back to the drawing board and OUTA THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION!
