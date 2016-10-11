Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 5:42 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas casino backers project $122M tax revenue boost

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:35 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — Supporters of a plan to legalize casinos in three Arkansas counties are projecting the move would create an additional $122 million in tax revenue each year and thousands of new jobs, but opponents of the ballot measure are rejecting the study as "propaganda."

Arkansas Wins in 2016, the group behind the ballot measure, released a study it commissioned on the economic impact of the proposal to legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. The study says the three casinos would create 3,200 direct jobs and more than 3,400 construction jobs.

Protect Arkansas Values/Stop Casinos Now, the group opposed to the measure, dismissed the study and noted the consultants have conducted research for Cherokee Nation, a major backer of the proposal.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas casino backers project $122M tax revenue boost

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... October 11, 2016 at 5:04 p.m.

3,200 direct jobs = BS

Take it back to the drawing board and OUTA THE ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online