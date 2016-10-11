Arkansas county clerk pleads guilty to obstructing governmental operations, resigns

CONWAY — Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter pleaded guilty to a negotiated misdemeanor plea Tuesday instead of the original felony offense she had faced.

Darter also immediately resigned from office. Her name will remain on the November ballot, and the special prosecutor's office that handled her case is staying out of any decision on whether she can legally return to office if she's re-elected.

Darter pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor, obstruction of governmental operations. She had been charged with the felony of tampering with public records.

Darter was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $150 in court costs.

The county's Quorum Court will have to appoint someone to fill her vacancy through year's end.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.