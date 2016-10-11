Arkansas motorcyclist dies two days after crash

A motorcyclist from Searcy died Monday afternoon from injuries he sustained in a crash two days earlier, authorities said.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Stanley Cooper, 56, died shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Cooper was airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock Saturday night after his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle motorcycle wrecked near 22100 Roland Cutoff Road west of Little Rock, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The responding deputy wrote that Cooper suffered "severe head injuries" in the accident. The report didn't indicate whether Cooper was wearing a helmet.