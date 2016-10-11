Little Rock notebook

Travel show on PBS features LR Monday

Little Rock will be featured on an international travel show on Monday.

The episode is in the second season of Travels with Darley, a show aired nationally via PBS and Create TV, and internationally on other media channels.

Host Darley Newman visited Little Rock's main attractions and some of the city's unique neighborhoods, restaurants and shops, as recommended by the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The show will air locally on AETN at 10:30 p.m. Monday. It will run on a later to-be-announced date on PBS' lifestyle network, Create TV.

Group salutes zoo as Recycler of Year

The Little Rock Zoo won a statewide recycling award from the Arkansas Recycling Coalition.

The coalition gave the zoo its 2016 Government Recycler of the Year Award.

"The unique nature of the zoo has led to creative programs," a news release said. "For example, elephant manure is recycled to make a super mulch for landscaping."

The zoo's "Green Team" also put recycling containers around the zoo and said many guests use them.

Panel chats today on Robinson Center

A panel discussion on the newly designed Robinson Center auditorium is planned for today.

The event will feature the design architects and the head construction manager as well as Gretchen Hall, president of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, which operates the building.

The building has been closed for renovation since 2014. It will reopen in November.

The $70 million renovation "builds on the historic structure's storied tradition, keeps the things that were great about the venue, but transforms the performance hall and meeting spaces into fine modern elements never foreseen in the original. Panelists will tell it all," a news release said.

The event is at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Arts Center's lecture hall. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m.

Panelists are Hall; David Porter, Cindy Pruitt and Laura Hendrix, all with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects; Kate Mann with Ennead Architects; and Johnathan Semans with CDI Construction.

Whose names go on rooms will be told

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will unveil which prominent Arkansans were chosen to have their names featured on new rooms in the renovated Robinson Center at a news conference Thursday.

Officials will meet at 10 a.m. in the second-floor lobby of the Double Tree Hotel.

Key influencers and supporters of the arts in Arkansas and across the U.S. were chosen to have their names on the grand ballroom, meeting rooms, the outdoor terrace and a patron's lounge.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola will speak at the event with Gretchen Hall, president of the bureau.

Arts Center eatery now called Canvas

The former Best Impressions restaurant of the Arkansas Arts Center has been renamed to Canvas.

The space has been updated, and there are new menu items including shrimp and grits, a grilled salmon salad and pimento cheese.

"New dishes incorporate a selection of locally-sourced ingredients -- a Boursin cheeseburger with Grass Roots Co-op ground beef, a blackened chicken salad with Crystal Lake Farms chicken, and shrimp and grits with Kent Walker cheddar," a news release said.

Canvas owner Brian Kearns has been in the restaurant business for 15 years. He moved to Little Rock in 2008 to open Ya Ya's Euro Bistro on Chenal Parkway.

The hours of the restaurant, at 501 East Ninth St., are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

