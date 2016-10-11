Congressman, his challenger back Trump, border controls

CONWAY -- Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and his Libertarian challenger in Northwest Arkansas' 3rd District, Steve Isaacson, agreed on some important points during a debate Monday, including immigration and the person they support to be the nation's next president.

Both men said they support Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, despite comments Trump has made about women.

Womack said Trump's recently released, taped remarks about making sexual moves on a woman "were disgusting, insulting and really indefensible." But the congressman said, "My support is still with the nominee of my party, and it will be that way until we have other alternatives. But those alternatives aren't there now."

Womack did not specify what those alternatives would be.

Isaacson said he supported Trump rather than the Libertarian candidate, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

"I vote for the person," Isaacson said. "I don't vote for" a donkey or an elephant, he said, referring to longtime party symbols.

Referring to Trump, Isaacson said, "The man talks from the heart and means what he says."

Womack and Isaacson are vying to represent the 3rd District, which runs along Arkansas' northwest border and extends south to Russellville. No Democrats filed to run for the seat held by Republicans since 1967.

Isaacson's black sport utility vehicle was parked in front of the Arkansas Educational Television Network where the debate was recorded Monday morning for airing that night. On both sides were decals supporting his candidacy. On one side was a smaller decal of a Confederate flag.

Contacted by phone later, Isaacson said he is from Illinois. "I'm a Yankee," he said, "But the Confederate flag is a flag" of history. "There's nothing wrong with it, period. They should not take it away."

"No. 1, the Confederate flag is not racist," Isaacson said. Nor did it originally stand for slavery, he said.

"Look into your history. It had nothing to do with slavery," he said.

Told of the flag decal on Isaacson's vehicle, Womack spokesman Claire Burghoff said the congressman had no comment on it. "He has not seen that," she said.

During the debate, Womack and Isaacson were asked about comments Trump has made about the war record of U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and a beauty pageant winner's weight as well as Trump's mocking of a reporter with disabilities.

Those statements and actions would be "wrong in anybody's book," Womack said. But the campaign should be about ideas "to move the country forward," and, as the Republican Party's nominee, Trump is the best person "to push us in that direction," Womack added.

Isaacson said he agreed with Womack.

Isaacson repeatedly said Womack had not effectively represented veterans. "He has not helped the veterans in the 3rd District whatsoever," Isaac-son said. "Our VA [Veterans Affairs] is broken."

Womack said that was an "inaccurate statement" and that his office has helped veterans to "get what's coming to them" and that he has supported programs to better fund Veterans Affairs programs.

Both candidates are veterans.

They also agreed when asked about "comprehensive immigration reform."

Asked what that looks like to him, Womack said, "A disaster."

He said the first problem to address is the border between the United States and Mexico.

"Unless you secure the border, no real immigration reform is ever going to work," he said.

Isaacson said he agreed with Womack on the issue.

"We have to start with the border," Isaacson said.

The two disagreed on legalizing marijuana.

Isaacson said he favored legalization for medical use. He complained that the VA prescribes such addictive drugs as oxycodone and hydrocodone but not marijuana.

Womack said he opposes the idea because he views marijuana as "a steppingstone" to the abuse of other drugs. He said he "might feel differently" if there was a way to make sure such prescriptions didn't get into the wrong hands and end up being used for recreational purposes.

The general election is Nov. 8.

State Desk on 10/11/2016