Corps holds off OK for Dakota pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t yet authorize construction of the $3.8 billion, four-state Dakota Access oil pipeline on federal land in southern North Dakota, officials said Monday, along with reiterating an earlier request that the pipeline company voluntarily stop work on private land in the area.

The Corps’ statement came in the wake of a federal appeals court ruling Sunday that allowed construction to resume on the pipeline within 20 miles of Lake Oahe. That ruling sparked a large protest Monday in North Dakota that led to the arrest of 27 people, including Divergent film-series actress Shailene Woodley, who is known for her activism.

A joint statement from the Justice Department, the Interior Department and the Corps said it was not ready to allow pipeline work to continue on its land bordering and under Lake Oahe, a reservoir that the agency manages on the Missouri River and the water supply for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe believes that the pipeline, which will cross through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois, will destroy cultural artifacts and could pollute drinking water.