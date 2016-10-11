Driver killed when truck runs off Arkansas highway embankment, falls 35 feet

A driver was found dead in his truck early Tuesday morning after the vehicle ran off a highway in Arkansas and dropped off a 35-foot-tall embankment, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. as Jeffery Holmes, 48, was driving a Chevy Truck east on the Martin Luther King Expressway in Hot Springs, the Hot Springs Police Department said in a news release.

Holmes' truck veered off the right side of the highway after the Malvern Avenue exit ramp and then dropped 35 feet of an embankment, the release said. After traveling about 400 more feet, the truck stopped on Malvern Avenue.

Police say the cause of the crash is not yet known.

No other injuries were reported.