Family: Being part of the family caregiver team

According to the National Survey of Caregivers, in 2011, 17.7 million people — or approximately 7.7 percent of the total U.S. population 20 and older — were caregivers of an older adult (not counting caregivers of nursing home residents) because of health problems or functional impairments.

These family caregivers perform a number of medical or nursing tasks for their loved ones, including managing multiple medications, providing wound care, giving injections and other duties, according to the AARP.

Still, caregivers are heavily relied upon but also overlooked, a recent report said.

Find out how to ensure you’re part of the family-centered approach to caregiving in Wednesday’s Family section.