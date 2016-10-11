February trial set in rape, kidnapping
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 3:24 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A February jury trial has been set for a Springdale man accused of kidnapping, raping and attempting to kill a woman last year.
Brian David Post, 48, is charged with attempted capital murder, rape, kidnapping and first-degree battery, all felonies. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.
Post appeared in court last week, where Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled a jury trial to begin Feb. 22.
The woman was found May 19, 2015, in her bedroom, lying partially clothed on a bed in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her leg, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman told police she believed Post abused and tortured her over a 24-hour period.
Post was arrested July 22. He is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
