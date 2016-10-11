Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 3:35 a.m.
February trial set in rape, kidnapping

BENTONVILLE -- A February jury trial has been set for a Springdale man accused of kidnapping, raping and attempting to kill a woman last year.

Brian David Post, 48, is charged with attempted capital murder, rape, kidnapping and first-degree battery, all felonies. He previously pleaded innocent to the charges.

Post appeared in court last week, where Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled a jury trial to begin Feb. 22.

The woman was found May 19, 2015, in her bedroom, lying partially clothed on a bed in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her leg, according to the probable cause affidavit. The woman told police she believed Post abused and tortured her over a 24-hour period.

Post was arrested July 22. He is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

