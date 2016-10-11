Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor recovering after stroke

Former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor is recovering after suffering a stroke, the University of Arkansas said Tuesday.

Pryor, 82 and a UA trustee, underwent surgery "that appears to have been successful" after suffering the stroke Monday.

"Our whole family is very grateful for the care our dad has received, and we are hopeful for a full and quick recovery," Pryor's son, former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor said in a statement. "We know that the next 48 hours are critical in my father's care and therefore respectfully ask that you honor our family's request for much needed privacy and refrain from any calls or visits at this time. We will issue another statement in the upcoming days and in the interim just humbly ask for your simple prayers."

