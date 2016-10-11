RAZORBACKS REPORT: Linebacker Greenlaw has shot to return this season

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw will not be out as long as originally thought, Coach Bret Bielema said on Monday.

Greenlaw suffered a broken bone in his right foot on Alabama's second series of the game during Saturday's 49-30 loss.

"I probably said something too quick," Bielema said. "It's a four-to-six week recovery, which will put it towards the latter part [of the season] obviously.

"These foot injuries. He actually had the same exact one on the other foot, and unfortunately a lot of times when guys have that injury it's vulnerable on both sides of their body."

Bielema said Greenlaw was in pursuit on a play that had broken into the Arkansas secondary when a block was thrown at his feet.

"And just barely clipped his foot there and that's what got it," Bielema said.

Greenlaw, a sophomore from Fayetteville, was leading the team with 35 tackles heading into the Alabama game.

Kelly to start

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly won't miss any playing time after being involved in a brawl that broke out at his brother's high school game last Friday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Video from the game showed Kelly running toward the other team's bench before being restrained as he reacted to a late hit against his brother, Casey.

Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that Kelly "is very apologetic that it brought a bad light on him and our program," but he also offered support for his star player and added he considered the matter closed.

"I think the events that happened could have happened to a lot of us," Freeze said. "He knows he cannot do that, and his brand has changed. That's it, it's over."

Kelly, who was home in Buffalo with Ole Miss on an open date, said Monday he made a bad decision.

"If I could do it differently, I definitely would," said Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. "I actually would not go and run out on the field, of course. I regret doing it. At the same time I'm sure any of us, if we had seen a family member out there in need of help, would have came to the rescue too."

See ya, Stan

Bret Bielema, who was unhappy about a holding penalty called by umpire Stan Weihe that negated a touchdown on Saturday, said he has been told Weihe would not work future Arkansas games.

Bielema drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an Arkansas field goal at the end of that drive late in the second quarter.

Bielema argued on the field that he had been told the umpire is supposed to look for holding from guard to guard. Weihe's flag was thrown against Arkansas right tackle Brian Wallace. ESPN analyst Todd Blackledge, while watching a replay of the call, said it appeared Alabama rusher Da'Shawn Hand lost his footing on a spin move and Wallace finished his block by pushing Hand down as Drew Morgan hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen.

"For a lot of reasons we're probably just better off moving forward," Bielema said when asked about the holding penalty on Monday. "I can be rest assured, and all Hog fans can, that we'll never see that official again. That's been guaranteed to me. That makes my heart and my wife's heart probably feel a little bit better."

Weihe was the umpire for Arkansas' 35-28 overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2014, during which tackle Dan Skipper was called for tripping away from the play on a long Jonathan Williams run to the Aggies' 1 yard with Arkansas holding a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Tube talk

Arkansas' road game at No. 23 Auburn on Oct. 22 will have a 5 p.m. kickoff the SEC office announced. The game will be televised on ESPN, giving the Razorbacks three consecutive appearances on the network and five for the season.

Poll data

Arkansas remained in both of the major polls, which were released on Monday this week due to the rescheduling of the Georgia at South Carolina game to Sunday because of Hurricane Matthew.

The Razorbacks fell six spots to No. 22 in the Associated Press top 25 and dropped five spots to No. 22 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Clutchy, grabby

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said last week Alabama's defensive backs challenge receivers better than any other team the Hogs play, but he described their methods in more descriptive terms on Monday.

"They're a team that's very clutchy and very grabby," he said. "You watch the tape, they're very clutchy, very grabby. We knew that going into the game and we knew that it goes uncalled a lot.

"Guys have to work to get open and be physical to get open.They do a good job of teaching their guys to be physical as defensive backs."

Asked why he thought Alabama got away with grabbing receivers, Enos said, "I don't know. And I'm not saying they get away with anything. ... Very rarely do you have a receiver that gets a free release off the line of scrimmage without somebody banging him, chucking him, putting hands on him. They're just a physical group."

Gritty Allen

Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze praised the tenacity of Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen and the Razorbacks.

"This Arkansas team is an extremely gritty football team, and I think they get that of course from their coaches and also from their quarterback," Freeze said. "This guy is a heck of a competitor. He stands in there and takes hit after hit and continues to throw accurate balls. He put up almost 500 yards on an Alabama defense which is very vey good."

Allen, sacked six times by Alabama and hit on numerous other plays, completed 25 of 48 passes for 400 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Razorbacks finished with 473 yards in total offense.

Tide awards

Alabama players Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts and JK Scott earned weekly honors by the SEC office on Monday after their play in the 49-30 victory at Arkansas.

Fitzpatrick had three interceptions for 114 return yards, including a 100-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The safety was also named the Walter Camp Foundation national defensive player of the week.

Hurts accounted for 4 touchdowns, passed for 253 yards, completed 76.5 percent of his passes and posted a career best 228.5 passer efficiency rating.

Scott punted four times for 206 yards, averaging 51.5 yards per punt, put two punts inside the 20 yard-line and had a long punt of 63 yards.

60 minutes

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram praised Arkansas' ability to grind through a game on Monday.

"They fight 60 minutes," Engram said. "Arkansas, since I've been here, is probably the most relentless, sound, fighting football team I've played here. They fight for 60 minutes and compete."

Extra points

• Arkansas deferred after winning the coin toss and Alabama chose to receive, marking the first time the Razorbacks had not received the opening kickoff.

• Freshman fullback Hayden Johnson, who was arrested on public intoxication and being a minor in possession of alcohol early last Sunday, did not play. Freshman Austin Cantrell made his first start at fullback and Kendrick Jackson alternated in at the position.

• Senior Adam McFain converted his first field goal try, a 25-yarder in the second quarter, since the 2014 Texas Bowl. McFain is 8 of 10 on field goals in his career.

