Homes in Eudora shot at; 3 in 1 house injured

Two adults and a 19-month-old child were wounded by gunfire Sunday night in Eudora, according to Arkansas State Police.

The shots were fired sometime before 10:50 p.m., which is when police responded to the 200 block of Mabry Street in Eudora. There, they found Trent Turner, 24, Viniki Haney, 34, and Truth Turner, 1, all of Eudora and all suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a state police news release.

The shots were apparently fired from outside the residence, the release said.

The child was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in serious condition; the two adult victims were taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not known Monday.

As detectives investigated the scene of the shooting, they heard gunfire at another residence, determined to be 1633 Front St. -- a home vacated the previous day.

The occupant of a third home called police shortly after the gunshots were heard to report that someone had fired a gun into her home at 1435 Front St., the release stated.

The caller and her infant child were not injured.

The first shooting scene is about 2 miles away from the other two in the Chicot County town of about 2,300.

State police and Eudora police are investigating the shootings.

Metro on 10/11/2016