Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 11:38 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Hurricane Matthew's U.S. death toll rises to 27

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.

debris-from-the-storm-surge-of-hurricane-matthew-litters-the-ocean-front-street-in-edisto-beach-sc-on-monday-oct-10-2016-the-speed-limit-sign-shows-the-depth-of-sand-pushed-up-by-the-surge-town-officials-say-the-storm-washed-between-3-and-4-feet-of-sand-onto-the-street-and-the-community-took-its-worst-hurricane-hit-since-hurricane-david-back-in-1979-ap-photobruce-smith

Debris from the storm surge of Hurricane Matthew litters the ocean front street in Edisto Beach, S.C., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. The speed limit sign shows the depth of sand pushed up by the surge. Town officials say the storm washed between 3 and 4 feet of sand onto the street and the community took its worst hurricane hit since Hurricane David back in 1979. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Officials in Robeson County, North Carolina, have found the body of a man who was in a car that was washed away in the flooding that followed Hurricane Matthew.

Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said the man's body was found late Monday afternoon after an extensive search.

The man's name has not been released.

The death raises the storm's toll to 27, including 15 deaths in North Carolina. All but one have involved motor vehicles.

Chavis says officials have been working to contact people thought to be missing who are not getting phone calls because of power outages.

She says she's not sure what searchers will find once the flooding is over.

Chavis says state it's hard to get help to everyone quickly because of flooded roads.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Hurricane Matthew's U.S. death toll rises to 27

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online