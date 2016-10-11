Home /
Hurricane Matthew's U.S. death toll rises to 27
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Officials in Robeson County, North Carolina, have found the body of a man who was in a car that was washed away in the flooding that followed Hurricane Matthew.
Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said the man's body was found late Monday afternoon after an extensive search.
The man's name has not been released.
The death raises the storm's toll to 27, including 15 deaths in North Carolina. All but one have involved motor vehicles.
Chavis says officials have been working to contact people thought to be missing who are not getting phone calls because of power outages.
She says she's not sure what searchers will find once the flooding is over.
Chavis says state it's hard to get help to everyone quickly because of flooded roads.
