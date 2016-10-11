• Cindy Mosling, founder of the BEAKS wildlife sanctuary on Big Talbot Island in Jacksonville, Fla., told CNN she was stunned to find that a bald eagle wedged into the front grille of a car escaped without any broken wings or bones after being pulled out by rescue personnel.

• Denisse Cegeno-Delrosario, 7, suffered minor injuries, police in Meriden, Conn., said, when her mother, Dania Cegeno-Delrosario, 40, pushed her daughter out of the way before being struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

• Erin Peters, a 35-year-old breast cancer patient, says she felt humiliated when she was handcuffed and questioned at a Wal-Mart in Post Falls, Idaho, after being mistaken for a Missouri teen wanted in the death of the teen's infant daughter and who was later arrested at the same store.

• Eric Watson, spokesman for the Charleston County, S.C., sheriff's office, said a bomb squad was called in after rough waters generated by Hurricane Matthew unearthed several potentially live Civil War cannonballs on Folly Beach, not far from Fort Sumter, target of the war's first shots in 1861.

• Tyree Jones, a police commander in Jackson, Miss., said an unidentified 49-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm during a disturbance at a house before fleeing to her own nearby home where she called police, who took 69-year-old Ella Johnson into custody.

• Wally Scott, mayor of Reading, Pa., said the city will spend $21,400 on a 35-foot artificial Christmas tree featuring 1,250 ornaments and more than 1,900 lights to avoid the stir caused two years ago when city workers erected a scraggly looking real tree.

• Markus Voglreiter was accused of "vilification of symbols of the republic" after she flew an altered Austrian national flag that featured fierce eagles clutching bananas because he thinks the country's failed attempts to elect a president make it look like a banana republic.

• Terry Reilly, a Fire Department spokesman, said employees and customers helped deliver a healthy baby who arrived unexpectedly when the mother went into labor as she shopped for groceries at a Wal-Mart in Payson, Utah.

• Richard Wallace of Greene, R.I., grew a pumpkin that weighed 2,261.5 pounds, squashing the old record of 2,230 pounds for North American giant pumpkins set by his son, Ron, a year ago, at the Frerichs Farm Pumpkin Weigh Off.

