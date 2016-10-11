Judge denies Tyson's request for new trial in pay dispute

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A federal judge has rejected Tyson Foods' request for a new trial in a case that awarded $5.8 million to thousands of employees at the company's pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Tyson lawyers filed a brief in June saying a new trial was necessary to address liability and damages issues and ensure workers included in the suit are entitled to a share of the award.

Storm Lake employees sued Tyson in 2007 to collect pay for the time they spent putting on and taking off protective work clothes and equipment before and after their shifts.

U.S. District Judge John Jarvey said in his ruling Thursday that the payment method ensures workers not entitled to damages won't receive a portion of the award.

The Supreme Court upheld the award in March.

Tyson spokeswoman Caroline Ahn declined to comment.