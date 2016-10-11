Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 3:43 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Judge denies Tyson's request for new trial in pay dispute

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A federal judge has rejected Tyson Foods' request for a new trial in a case that awarded $5.8 million to thousands of employees at the company's pork plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Tyson lawyers filed a brief in June saying a new trial was necessary to address liability and damages issues and ensure workers included in the suit are entitled to a share of the award.

Storm Lake employees sued Tyson in 2007 to collect pay for the time they spent putting on and taking off protective work clothes and equipment before and after their shifts.

U.S. District Judge John Jarvey said in his ruling Thursday that the payment method ensures workers not entitled to damages won't receive a portion of the award.

The Supreme Court upheld the award in March.

Tyson spokeswoman Caroline Ahn declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Judge denies Tyson's request for new trial in pay dispute

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online