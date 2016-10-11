Home /
Springdale man arrested in connection with Wal-Mart shooting
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 9:07 a.m.
An 18-year-old Springdale man was arrested Monday in connection with a Sunday night shooting at a Springdale Wal-Mart, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.
Geovanny Perez-Cruz, 18, was arrested in connection with attempted murder and a misdemeanor weapons offense.
Perez-Cruz and Daniel Luna, 25, were acquaintances, according to the news release. They got into an argument inside Wal-Mart Supercenter on Elm Springs Road, and the argument moved outside.
Perez-Cruz shot Luna in the arm before fleeing, according to the news release. Luna was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. He was not listed as a patient there Monday.
The news release does not say how the two knew each other or what the argument was about.
