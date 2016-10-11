Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 11, 2016, 11:39 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

McDonald's: Ronald McDonald keeping a lower profile with creepy clown sighting on rise

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

NEW YORK — McDonald's says Ronald McDonald is keeping a low profile with reports of creepy clown sightings on the rise.

McDonald's Corp. said Tuesday that it is being "thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events" as a result of the "current climate around clown sightings in communities." The company did not provide any other details about how often its red-haired mascot makes appearances, and how that will change.

The burger chain's decision comes after a rash of pranks around the country that have involved eerie clown sightings. The reports have forced police in some areas to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: McDonald's: Ronald McDonald keeping a lower profile with creepy clown sighting on rise

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online