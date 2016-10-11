Missiles fired from Yemen land near U.S. destroyer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Two missiles fired from rebel-held territory in Yemen landed near an American destroyer in the Red Sea, the U.S. Navy said Monday, the second such launch targeting ships in the waterway in recent days.

The missile launches Sunday came the day after a ballistic missile fired from Yemen apparently targeted a Saudi air base near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, the deepest strike yet into the kingdom by Shiite rebels and their allies.

On Monday, the rebels fired another two missiles into the Saudi Jizan region along the border, wounding two foreigners who worked there, the local civil defense said in a statement.

Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies offered no reason for the launches, though they came after a Saudi-led airstrike targeting a funeral in Yemen's capital killed more than 140 people and wounded 525 on Saturday.

In a statement, the Navy said no American sailors were wounded and no damage was caused to the USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke class of guided missile destroyer whose home port is Norfolk, Va. Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for U.S. Navy Forces Central Command, said it's unclear if the USS Mason was specifically targeted, though the missiles were fired in its direction over an hour's time, starting at about 7 p.m.

A U.S. defense official said the USS Mason used onboard defensive measures after the first missile was fired, but it wasn't clear if that caused the missile to splash harmlessly into the sea. The destroyer was north of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which serves as a gateway for oil tankers headed to Europe through the Suez Canal, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the situation that haven't been made public.

The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency of Yemen quoted an anonymous army official denying its forces fired on the USS Mason, without elaborating.

Last week, an Emirati-leased Swift boat came under rocket fire near the same area and sustained serious damage. The United Arab Emirates described the vessel as carrying humanitarian aid and having a crew of civilians, while the Houthis called the boat a warship.

U.S. Navy officials declined to immediately discuss what kind of rockets were used in the USS Mason case.

Analysts with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy suggested in a report that the Houthis may have targeted the Emirati ship with an Iranian anti-shipping cruise missile, based on purported video of the attack.

Shiite power Iran supports the Houthis, but denies arming them. Any Iranian involvement could exacerbate tensions with the U.S. after a series of tense naval encounters in the Persian Gulf in recent months.

Saudi state television aired a brief clip of what appeared to be a projectile that was said to have landed in Taif, in the ballistic missile attack. The video shows the flash of an explosion, followed by images of emergency vehicles. Taif is home to Saudi Arabia's King Fahd Air Base, which hosts U.S. military personnel training the kingdom's armed forces.

The Saudi military said the missile fired late Saturday was intercepted and caused no damage. The U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees troops in the Middle East, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Al-Masirah, a Houthi-run satellite news channel, identified the missile as a local variant of a Soviet-era Scud. It said the Volcano-1 missile targeted the air base.

The Houthis have fired a series of ballistic missiles in Saudi Arabia since a kingdom-led coalition of Arab countries launched an offensive against them in Yemen in March 2015. Most of those ballistic missiles have hit areas far closer to Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen.

In the Taif attack, however, the missile struck a target more than 325 miles from the border. Taif also is just outside of Mecca, which is home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that all of the world's Muslims pray toward.

Regarding the attack on the funeral in Yemen, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said its U.N. mission sent a letter on Sunday to the Security Council, expressing the kingdom's "deep regret." Saudi officials have promised to investigate the bombing.

Yemen's war is largely overshadowed by the conflict against the Islamic State militant group elsewhere in the Middle East, though rights groups have mounted increased criticism of the Saudi-led airstrikes in recent months for killing civilians. The U.N. and rights groups estimate the conflict has killed at least 9,000 people and displaced nearly 3 million more.

