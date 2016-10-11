• A day after it was revealed that Today co-host Billy Bush had been suspended from the show for his part in the leaked recording of a lewd conversation with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Al Roker and Tamron Hall directly addressed Bush's absence. "As you can see, Billy Bush is not joining us today, as you're probably aware," said Roker at the start of the third hour of Monday's morning news program, which Bush normally co-hosts. "[It's] part of that 2005 Access Hollywood taping with Donald Trump that's been in the news all weekend." Hall noted that NBC, which owns Access Hollywood, has suspended Bush for his role in that conversation, and then turned to Sunday's presidential debate "where that 2005 tape played a big role." Roker, who had been scheduled to be off for the week, was called on to fill in for Bush. The leaked 2005 recording, obtained by the Washington Post, captured a conversation between Trump and Bush before taping a segment for Access Hollywood that involved Trump using vulgar terms to brag about his ability to kiss and grope women without their consent because of his status as a celebrity, as Bush laughed and egged him on. Trump issued a video apology late Friday for his remarks and described the exchange as "locker room talk" during Sunday's presidential debate. Bush also apologized on Friday in a statement released by NBC News. "Obviously I'm embarrassed and ashamed," said Bush, who was 33 at the time. "It's no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago -- I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I'm very sorry."

• Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is taking Jimmy Fallon to task for his lame Philly accent on Saturday Night Live. Fallon and Tina Fey were portraying undecided suburban Philadelphia women during a sketch while discussing the presidential campaign. Fey nailed her Philly accent -- likely because she grew up in suburban Philadelphia. But Fallon struggled with his, prompting the Democratic mayor to tweet advice, including where to buy the best hoagies in the city. Kenney tweeted: "Eyetalian hoagies are best for Iggle's game!" referring to the city's NFL team. Fallon broke into laughter during the skit when he stumbled over the Philadelphia pronunciation of several words.

A Section on 10/11/2016