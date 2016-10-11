Chicago teachers say strike averted

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union said just before a midnight Monday deadline that its 28,000 members would not go on strike over contract negotiations with the nation’s third-largest school district.

The union had set today as a strike date, but both sides reached a tentative agreement Monday night. The decision averts the second major strike for Chicago teachers since 2012.

The district’s nearly 400,000 students will be in class today at the district’s 652 schools.

Negotiations had stretched into a second year between the union and the financially troubled Chicago Public Schools over pension contributions, pay raises, staffing levels and classroom funding.

Union leaders had said teachers didn’t want to strike but were worried about threats to their pay and benefits.

School district officials had said teachers deserve a raise but that the district is facing financial challenges.

Union President Karen Lewis described the offer as “significantly better” than the one the union rejected earlier this year. She declined to outline the proposal but said the district had addressed a lot of the issues the union has raised.

Crash suspect faces earlier assault case

DUXBURY, Vt. — A man accused of driving the wrong way on a Vermont interstate, crashing into a car and killing five high school students, is facing trial on an unrelated domestic assault charge, prosecutors said Monday.

A police affidavit says Steven Bourgoin, 36, hit his girlfriend in the head and threatened to throw her down the stairs in May. Police say when she tried to leave with their 2-year-old child, Bourgoin got into the vehicle, drove them around and threatened to kill them. The girlfriend received custody of the child last month.

Bourgoin remained unconscious and in critical condition at a hospital Monday. Police say that after crashing into the teens’ car, he took a police cruiser and crashed into seven more cars. They say Bourgoin was injured when he was thrown from the vehicle, which went up in flames.

Prosecutors say Bourgoin is their prime suspect in the teens’ deaths, but they haven’t formally charged him.

Gov. Peter Shumlin ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Vermont for the teens, who all died at the scene of the crash in Williston on Saturday night. They were Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown; Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston; Janie Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; and Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury.

N.J. train station reopens after crash

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Rail service resumed Monday at a transit station damaged when a train traveling more than twice the speed limit crashed Sept. 29, killing a woman on the platform and injuring more than 100 other people.

Eight of the 17 tracks at Hoboken Terminal reopened, according to New Jersey Transit. Tracks 10 to 17 reopened, while tracks 1 to 9 will remain out of service until further notice as repair work continues in that section of the busy station, where commuters connect with other trains and with ferries heading into New York City.

Crews have erected a plywood wall to block off the area where the accident occurred, and foot traffic to the PATH was being diverted to another entrance.

NJ Transit workers were standing on the platform to greet commuters, handing out free water bottles next to a sign that said, “Thanks for your patience.”

Tucson man takes deal for terrorism plot

PHOENIX — A Tucson man accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a motor vehicle office in metro Phoenix has agreed to a plea deal and is facing at least seven years in an Arizona prison, authorities said Monday.

Mahin Khan, 18, pleaded guilty to terrorism, conspiracy to commit terrorism and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons, Maricopa County Superior Court officials said. Under a plea deal with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Khan reportedly will serve a prison term of no less than five years and no more than 10 years and three months on the conspiracy to commit terrorism charge.

He will serve an additional two years in prison for the charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons. Khan was arrested on July 1 at his parents’ home in Tucson.