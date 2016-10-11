Oklahoma prospect after Arkansas trip: 'The best facilities I've ever seen'

Arkansas hosted numerous junior prospects for the Alabama game on Saturday and one of the better ones was safety Wayne Jones III.

Jones, 6-1, 195, 4.50 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Owasso, Oklahoma has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Illinois, New Mexico, Arkansas State and Texas -San Antonio.

“I really enjoyed watching them play the best team in the country,” Jones said. “They played your hearts out.”

He had 56 tackles and 2 interceptions as a sophomore. Jones has recorded 40 tackles, 6 pass breakups, an interception and a recorded fumble for a touchdown this season.

He was impressed with the vocal Hog fans.

“It was so loud,” Jones said. “I just left how the fans show so much love.”

Jones, who has visited Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Missouri and SMU, was able to tour Arkansas’ facilities.

“The best facilities I've ever seen,” Jones said. “It was amazing.”

He said he would definitely will make a return trip to Fayetteville is high.