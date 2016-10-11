Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly will start after being involved in high school brawl

— Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly won't miss any playing time after being involved in a brawl that broke out at his brother's high school game last Friday in Buffalo, N.Y.

Video from the game showed Kelly running toward the other team's bench before being restrained as he reacted to a late hit against his brother, Casey.

Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that Kelly "is very apologetic that it brought a bad light on him and our program," but he also offered support for his star player and added he considered the matter closed.

"I think the events that happened could have happened to a lot of us," Freeze said. "He knows he cannot do that, and his brand has changed. That's it, it's over."

Kelly, who was home in Buffalo with Ole Miss on an open date, said Monday he made a bad decision.

"If I could do it differently, I definitely would," said Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. "I actually would not go and run out on the field, of course. I regret doing it. At the same time I'm sure any of us, if we had seen a family member out there in need of help, would have came to the rescue too."