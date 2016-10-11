100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1916

• Promissory notes for a total value of $15,000 were stolen by burglars who rifled the safe in the general merchandise store of P. W. Dupree at Jacksonville Monday night. Jacksonville is in Pulaski county, on the Iron Mountain railroad, about 12 miles northeast of Little Rock. Mr. Dupree found that his store had been burglarized when he opened up yesterday morning. However, he did not discover the loss of the notes until yesterday afternoon.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1966

• Mail carriers are placing special postcards in all 54,000 residential mailboxes at Little Rock this week for patrons to use in adding ZIP Codes to their mailing lists. Distribution began Monday and will continue through Wednesday. Postmaster Roy L. Sharpe requested that patrons list addresses on the cards that they frequently use in their correspondence. The cards, which require no postage, are then to be returned to the Postoffice. Clerks will look up the ZIP code for each address, write it on the cards and return them to the senders.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1991

• North Little Rock is shirking its responsibility to make Batesville Pike safe, a local man charged Thursday. Chester Brymer accused city officials of ignoring the road -- and the residents who travel it -- since annexing it in 1973. Pointing out steep shoulders and 10-inch-deep ditches, Brymer said he drives Batesville Pike "every morning with both hands (clutched) on the steering wheel." But city officials denied the allegation that the city is dragging its feet in upgrading Batesville Pike, which lies just north of the North Little Rock Airport.

10 years ago

Oct. 11, 2006

• Little Rock taxpayers would lose a $1.1 million stake in downtown property under a proposed deal intended to boost a Main Street condominium project. A developer plans to put 96 condos in the 14-story Donaghey Building at Seventh and Main streets. And she wants to buy the South Deck parking garage that sits on city-owned land across the street to go with it. But the Metrocentre Improvement District, created decades ago to pay for downtown projects, owns the deck and wants the city to forgo its $1.1 million share of the sale. That, the backers of the deal say, would let the district use the proceeds to pay off some of its $4.9 million debt so it could afford to do more work.

Metro on 10/11/2016