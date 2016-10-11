Police: Two Arkansas men arrested after beating man, throwing him from house

Two Little Rock men were arrested Monday after a deputy spotted a person being thrown from the doorway of a home, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputy Evan Reed was leaving his district office around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a screaming man being thrown from a doorway of a house in the 2000 block of Roberts Road west of Little Rock, he wrote in a report.

John Foster, 38, and Troy Carpenter, 37, were both standing over the man, who was lying on the ground with visible injuries, Reed said. The victim told police the men had kicked down his door and beat him with a hammer and two-by-fours. The man had injuries to both hands and a laceration on his forehead, Reed wrote in the report.

Foster told police he had come to the victim's house over a personal dispute, and the man opened the door and punched him, the report said.

Officers observed both door locks had been broken by forced entry, the door frame was broken and there were shards of glass strewn on the floor from a two-by-four being tossed through a window, Reed wrote in the report. Foster's shoe appeared to match the footprint police found on the door, Reed added.

Foster and Carpenter face charges of aggravated residential burglary and second-degree battery.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.