Home /
Thief makes off with trailer used as mobile pretzel parlor
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — It's a twisted crime: Someone stole the Pretzel Chef trailer, a food truck that operates in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The Pretzel Chef is a fixture at summer events such as the Tanana Valley State Fair, selling pretzels in various flavors, including a pizza pretzel.
Co-owner Michelle Hajdukovich tells the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner that the white, 14-foot trailer had been parked for the winter.
It has a concession window taking up most of one side, and inside, two ovens, cheese pumps, a cooler and a cash register.
The loss is estimated at $30,000.
Hajdukovich says the trailer looks like a "toy hauler" that could be used for carrying four-wheelers or snowmobiles. She says she hopes the thief will abandon the trailer once it's found to be a food truck.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Thief makes off with trailer used as mobile pretzel parlor
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.