Two killed, Arkansas State Police trooper seriously hurt in collision

Two people were killed and an Arkansas State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in a collision Monday night in Hot Springs, authorities said.

It happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known. The Hot Springs Police Department said it involved a silver 2011 Chevy Malibu and the state police vehicle and that two people in the Malibu died at the scene.

The trooper was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

The trooper was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning, and a spokesman for state police said later that he was stable.

