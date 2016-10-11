VIDEO: LB target Thomas Johnston midseason highlights

Arkansas linebacker target Thomas Johnston is a player maker that has a chance to become the Alabama all time career leader in tackles this season.

Johnston, 6-2, 220, 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School, has recently added scholarship offers from Michigan State and Arizona State to go along with ones from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Oregon, Iowa, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina State and others.

He and teammate and defensive end Justin Thomas will officially visit Fayetteville this weekend.

Johnston has recorded 87 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups and a forced fumble this season. He recorded 143 tackles, 3 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, interceptions and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore.

As a junior, he had 147 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a recovered fumble.

Johnston needs more than 140 tackles this season to become the Alabama all time leading tackler.