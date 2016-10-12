Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 5:54 p.m.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:49 p.m.

One person is being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting at a Conway apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, police say.

LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department, said authorities responded around 4:30 p.m. to Centennial Valley Apartments at 1601 Hogan Lane, where they found one person fleeing and one leaving in a vehicle.

A suspect was arrested a flew blocks away on John Bryant Drive, Woodruff said.

The condition of the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, was not immediately clear.

Additional information regarding the shooting victim and the suspect in custody was not available as of Wednesday evening.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

