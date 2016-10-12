Home /
1 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting at Arkansas apartment complex, police say
One person is being treated for injuries sustained in a shooting at a Conway apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, police say.
LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department, said authorities responded around 4:30 p.m. to Centennial Valley Apartments at 1601 Hogan Lane, where they found one person fleeing and one leaving in a vehicle.
A suspect was arrested a flew blocks away on John Bryant Drive, Woodruff said.
The condition of the victim, who was taken to a local hospital, was not immediately clear.
Additional information regarding the shooting victim and the suspect in custody was not available as of Wednesday evening.
