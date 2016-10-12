2 die, trooper hurt in Spa City wreck

Two people were killed and an Arkansas State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in an accident Monday night in Hot Springs, authorities said.

It happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't available Tuesday. The Hot Springs Police Department said it involved a silver 2011 Chevy Malibu and a state police vehicle and that two people in the Malibu died at the scene.

The trooper was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

The trooper was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning, and a spokesman for the state police said later that he was in stable condition.

Metro on 10/12/2016