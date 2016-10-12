Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 3:47 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

2 die, trooper hurt in Spa City wreck

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:27 a.m.

an-employee-of-holcombs-recovery-loads-the-wreckage-of-an-arkansas-state-police-patrol-car-after-a-crash-in-hot-springs

PHOTO BY THE SENTINEL-RECORD / COLBIE MCCLOUD

An employee of Holcomb’s Recovery loads the wreckage of an Arkansas State Police patrol car after a crash in Hot Springs.

Two people were killed and an Arkansas State Police trooper suffered serious injuries in an accident Monday night in Hot Springs, authorities said.

It happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

Details on how the wreck occurred weren't available Tuesday. The Hot Springs Police Department said it involved a silver 2011 Chevy Malibu and a state police vehicle and that two people in the Malibu died at the scene.

The trooper was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

The trooper was listed in serious condition Tuesday morning, and a spokesman for the state police said later that he was in stable condition.

Metro on 10/12/2016

Print Headline: 2 die, trooper hurt in Spa City wreck

