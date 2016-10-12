3 men die in separate crashes on state roads

Separate crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday killed an 84-year-old man and a 56-year-old motorcycle driver, authorities said. Authorities also reported that a man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Garland County.

A Saturday crash in Benton County left one person dead and three others injured, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

A 2006 Buick Lucerne was headed north on Water Tower Road when the driver lost control on a curve and hit a southbound Chrysler 300 head-on, police said.

John Garlinger, 84, of Bentonville was a passenger in the Chrysler and died from the crash, according to the report.

Three other people inside the Chrysler were injured -- Robert Byers, 55, of Bentonville; Susan Byers, 47, of Bentonville; and a girl who was not identified in the report. State police do not release the identity of children involved in fatal traffic accidents.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.

A Pulaksi County spokesman said a Searcy man died after crashing a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle Saturday night.

A Pulaski County deputy was dispatched to the crash at 22110 Roland Cutoff Road at 10:38 p.m., where he found motorcycle driver Stanley Cooper severely injured, according to a report. Cooper was transported from the scene, and died sometime later, a sheriff's spokesman said.

A 48-year-old man died in a crash in Garland County after the truck he was driving dropped off an embankment, Hot Springs police said in a statement Tuesday.

Jeffery Holmes was found dead Tuesday morning after police responded to Malvern Avenue and Martin Luther King Bypass at 1:56 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle accident, the release said.

Police said Holmes was headed east on Martin Luther King Bypass when the 2009 Cherolvet truck he was driving left the road and dropped off an embankment and went about 400 feet before stopping on Malvern Avenue.

Metro on 10/12/2016