Airport sets session for disadvantaged firms

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field will sponsor a free conference Friday to assist small and minority-group businesses in becoming certified as disadvantaged business enterprises.

The conference also will offer assistance on funding options, accounting and advertising as part of an airport initiative to support more disadvantaged business enterprises in central Arkansas.

The federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program provides opportunities for companies owned and controlled by members of minority groups, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals on projects that receive financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The agency has a goal of awarding 11 percent of all contracts to companies that are certified as disadvantaged business enterprises. The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission has set the airport goal at 15 percent, said Shane Carter, the airport spokesman.

The conference is to be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.in the Holiday Inn-Airport at 3201 Bankhead Drive. Lunch will be provided. More information or registration details can be obtained by calling Leonard Smith, the airport's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and contract compliance manager, at (501) 372-3439.

Metro on 10/12/2016