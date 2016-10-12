Arkansas panel looking at potential sites for monuments to Ten Commandments, Satan

LITTLE ROCK — A subcommittee is looking at two potential sites for monuments to the Ten Commandments and Satan that have been proposed near the Arkansas Capitol but is asking supporters of the statues to provide more information about the projects and their installation.

The subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday set meetings to review details about the proposed monuments. The panel set a Nov. 16 meeting to review more details of the proposed Ten Commandments monument and Jan. 25 on the monument proposed by the Satanic Temple.

The panel must review the plans before holding a public hearing and issuing a recommendation to the full commission. Legislation approved and signed into law last year requires the state to approve a privately funded Ten Commandments monument on Capitol grounds.