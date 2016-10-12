Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 5:53 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas panel looking at potential sites for monuments to Ten Commandments, Satan

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:10 p.m.

this-2014-photo-provided-by-the-satanic-temple-shows-a-bronze-baphomet-which-depicts-satan-as-a-goat-headed-figure-with-two-children

PHOTO BY THE SATANIC TEMPLE VIA AP

This 2014 photo provided by The Satanic Temple shows a bronze Baphomet, which depicts Satan as a goat-headed figure with two children.

LITTLE ROCK — A subcommittee is looking at two potential sites for monuments to the Ten Commandments and Satan that have been proposed near the Arkansas Capitol but is asking supporters of the statues to provide more information about the projects and their installation.

The subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday set meetings to review details about the proposed monuments. The panel set a Nov. 16 meeting to review more details of the proposed Ten Commandments monument and Jan. 25 on the monument proposed by the Satanic Temple.

The panel must review the plans before holding a public hearing and issuing a recommendation to the full commission. Legislation approved and signed into law last year requires the state to approve a privately funded Ten Commandments monument on Capitol grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas panel looking at potential sites for monuments to Ten Commandments, Satan

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online