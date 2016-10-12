Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 3:55 p.m.
Arkansas quarterback Allen added to Manning Award watch list

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.

arkansas-quarterback-austin-allen-prepares-to-take-a-snap-during-a-game-against-alabama-on-saturday-oct-8-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen prepares to take a snap during a game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen has been added to the watch list for the Manning Award.

Allen is one of 10 quarterbacks named a midseason addition to the list for the award given to the player chosen as the top college quarterback in the nation.

Allen has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards and a Southeastern Conference-leading 15 touchdowns this season.

The award is named in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

