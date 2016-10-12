At debate, Arkansas Senate hopefuls spar over Trump, Clinton comments

CONWAY — Democratic Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge is criticizing Republican Sen. John Boozman for supporting Donald Trump after Trump's lewd comments in 2005 about grabbing women and says voters shouldn't give the GOP presidential nominee access to the nation's nuclear codes.

Eldridge and Boozman sparred over Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as they squared off Wednesday for their only debate in Arkansas' Senate race. Boozman called Trump and Clinton "very flawed candidates" but said he believed Trump would ensure a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Boozman criticized Eldridge's support of Clinton, who he said would effectively be a third term for President Barack Obama.

The debate also featured Libertarian nominee Frank Gilbert and was set to air Wednesday night on the Arkansas Educational Television Network.

