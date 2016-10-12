Armed robberies reported outside Hillcrest coffee shop, Heights Kroger

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating armed robberies reported Tuesday night outside businesses in Little Rock's Heights and Hillcrest neighborhoods.

Little Rock Police Department reports show three women were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Kroger at 1900 N. Polk St. and two people were robbed at gunpoint outside River City Coffee, 2913 Kavanuagh Blvd. Both holdups happened around 9:30 p.m. and are believed to be related, the reports said.

One of the reports also listed a third robbery that may be related, though details on that case weren't immediately made available.

According to a report on the robbery outside the Heights Kroger, three women said they were walking through the parking lot when a dark-colored truck pulled up beside them and two men jumped out.

The assailants pointed "what appeared to be two black handguns at [the victims] and yelled 'give me everything you got,'" the women told police.

The women handed over their purses and wallets and the two robbers got back into the vehicle, which was driven by a third man, police said. It then sped off.

Two of the assailants were described as black men who stood about 6 feet tall. No description was listed for the third man.

In the robbery outside the Hillcrest coffee shop, two victims told investigators that they were sitting outside when a vehicle with three occupants pulled up before a single gunman got out and pointed a black firearm, according to that report. One victim handed over her purse and the robber started to leave before seeing another man, the report added.

Police say the gunman "cocked the hammer on the firearm" before demanding and getting that man's phone and wallet. The robber then got back into the vehicle, which fled the area.

The gunman was described as a black man who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed 160 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts.

There was no indication of any arrests in either of the reports.