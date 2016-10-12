Bound and gagged Kardashian Halloween costume pulled

Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 9:47 a.m.
By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:34 a.m.

FILE - In this June 24, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian West poses during a photo call at the Cannes Lions 2015. An online retailer has pulled a Halloween costume that made light of the recent jewelry heist involving Kardashian West. The costume prompted outrage from some social media users. The company’s Twitter account announced Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, that the costume had been pulled and apologized if it “offended anyone.” (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

LOS ANGELES — An online retailer has pulled a Halloween costume that made light of the recent jewelry heist involving Kim Kardashian West.

Time reports that the listing for the "Parisian Heist" costume on Costumeish featured a bound and gagged Kardashian lookalike dressed in a white robe and sporting a giant ring. The listing didn't include Kardashian's name. The costume was being sold for nearly $70.

The company's founder, Jonathon Weeks, told Time that the costume was designed to provoke a strong reaction. He says he didn't want to "make light of a serious situation," and added that the company wasn't mocking her.

The costume prompted outrage from some social media users. The company's Twitter account announced Tuesday the costume had been pulled and apologized if it "offended anyone."

