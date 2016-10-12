Children's advocacy groups opposing Arkansas medical marijuana measures

LITTLE ROCK — Two children's advocacy groups are opposing efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Arkansas, saying they believe it poses a potential threat to kids' health and safety in the state.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families and the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics on Wednesday said in a joint statement that they are opposing the competing ballot measures that would legalize the drug for patients with certain medical conditions. Arkansas voters narrowly rejected a similar medical marijuana proposal four years ago.

The groups said they oppose medical marijuana outside the regulatory process of the Food and Drug Administration.

The measures are being opposed by some of the state's most powerful lobbying groups, including the state Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Farm Bureau.