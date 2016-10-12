Clinton pressing Republicans to take stand on Trump

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton is pressing Republicans to take a clear stand on Donald Trump as she tries to capitalize on GOP divisions since revelation of his comments about women prompted party leaders to abandon him.

The Democratic candidate's campaign manager, John Podesta, said that she will assert at campaign stops Wednesday that Republicans — particularly those running for office in November — need to clarify their position on Trump.

"Are they with him or are they against him?" Podesta asked.

Trump, meanwhile, was highlighting a new batch of hacked Podesta emails published by WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group.

He tweeted: "Very little pick-up by the dishonest media of incredible information provided by WikiLeaks. So dishonest! Rigged system!" He cited no examples from the Podesta emails that he considered noteworthy.

Podesta says the FBI is investigating Russia's possible involvement in the hacking of thousands of his personal emails, raising the prospect of a link between Russia and the U.S. presidential election. Podesta also said, without offering proof, that Trump's campaign may have been aware of the hacking in advance.

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone flatly denied any such link to Russia, and senior Russian officials denied interfering in the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday in Moscow that "hysterics have been whipped up to distract the attention of the American people from the essence of what the hackers released ... For some reason nobody talks about this. They talk about who did it. Is it really that important?"

Previewing Clinton's planned rallies in Pueblo, Colo., and Las Vegas, Podesta said even those Republicans who have revoked their support for Trump after revelation of his comments have "propped him up for a very long time." One such Republican, Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, reversed herself and said she will support Trump after all.

As party leaders step away from him, Trump is vowing to win the election his own way.

He said on Fox News on Tuesday night that he's "just tired of non-support" from Republican leaders and "I wouldn't want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.