County in Arkansas to allow its employees to carry concealed guns

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Quorum Court has voted in favor of allowing county employees with concealed carry permits to bring firearms to work.

The Sentinel-Record reported that the Quorum Court repeatedly deflected motions to give the plan more consideration before voting 9-3 in favor of it Monday night. Justices of the Peace Denise Marion, Dave Reagan and Ellen Varhalla voted against the ordinance.

Arkansas county government code requires an ordinance to be read on three separate days before it's adopted unless two-thirds of the quorum court agrees to suspend the rule.

Marion presented two motions to stop it from being read a second and third time, and Reagan presented a motion to table the ordinance. All three motions failed.

Marion and Reagan challenged the majority's stance that the ordinance is about safety.