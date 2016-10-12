Couple's trial set in theft at agency
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:18 a.m.
DANVILLE -- A judge has scheduled a December trial for two former employees of Yell County Emergency Medical Services accused of theft.
Prosecutors charged Sidney and Donna Ward, who are married, after a legislative audit released in January found more than $680,000 in unauthorized and undocumented payments.
Sidney Ward, who was the agency's director, was charged with six counts of felony theft, while Donna Ward, who was secretary, was charged with six counts of felony theft, computer fraud, tampering with evidence and an unlawful act involving computers.
Both have pleaded innocent.
Metro on 10/12/2016
Print Headline: Couple's trial set in theft at agency
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Couple's trial set in theft at agency
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.