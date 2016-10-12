Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 12, 2016, 3:49 a.m.
Couple's trial set in theft at agency

DANVILLE -- A judge has scheduled a December trial for two former employees of Yell County Emergency Medical Services accused of theft.

Prosecutors charged Sidney and Donna Ward, who are married, after a legislative audit released in January found more than $680,000 in unauthorized and undocumented payments.

Sidney Ward, who was the agency's director, was charged with six counts of felony theft, while Donna Ward, who was secretary, was charged with six counts of felony theft, computer fraud, tampering with evidence and an unlawful act involving computers.

Both have pleaded innocent.

