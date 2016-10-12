Creature Feature

As most of us know, mobile apps aren't just for playing games, watching videos and tracking imaginary creatures. Apps can put helpful -- and possibly lifesaving -- information and advice at a pet owner's fingertips. Here are two apps that provide quick answers to questions about animal health and behavior.

APCC Mobile

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Animal Poison Control Center is the go-to place for information about plants, medications and foods that could be hazardous to a pet's health. The center's free app for Android and iOS devices could be invaluable to a pet owner's piece of mind if a furry family member chows down on something it shouldn't.

The easy-to-use app, which quickly installed on my iPhone, organizes information first by species (dogs, cats, horses, birds), then by category (plants, foods, medication) and hazards (cold weather, warm weather, household).

A person wondering, for instance, if it's safe to use hydrocortisone cream to sooth a patch of irritated skin on his cat could check out hydrocortisone in the medication guide and learn that the risk of toxicity is "very mild." However, as the app notes, it's still a good idea to consult a veterinarian before using any over-the-counter human medications on pets.

Dog owners are aware that chocolate can be poisonous, but knowing how much and what kind of chocolate poses the most danger can be confusing. APCC mobile's chocolate meter helps to lessen confusion. If a dog has eaten a milk chocolate bar, an owner can key in his dog's weight, along with the amount and type of chocolate (cocoa powder, unsweetened, dark, milk) to get a reading on whether it's time for high anxiety or mild concern.

As a test I typed in my Chihuahua's weight of 6 pounds, then looked at the danger levels for eating 1 ounce of either dark or milk chocolate. The toxicity level for milk chocolate was moderate and the app suggested veterinary care. When I changed the type of chocolate to dark, the app showed that the level of toxicity was severe and life-threatening, and I was advised to immediately take my dog to the veterinarian or an animal emergency clinic.

The APCC app includes the Animal Poison Control Center's hotline number, which users can call to get an immediate consultation for a $65 fee. Or you could consult the following app and find the location of the nearest local veterinarian.

askPETMD

The askPETMD app, free for Android and iOS devices, is a companion to petMD.com. With the app, you can create accounts for individual pets, making note of a pet's species, breed, age, sex and weight. From there, you can use the "find a vet" function to search for all nearby clinics or only those in the Banfield Pet Hospital network, which has about 900 veterinary hospitals nationwide. When I did the search for all clinics, I received correct contact information for several within 5 miles of my house.

The app also gives users access to petMD.com's library of articles written by veterinarians. You can search for articles by topic or browse categories such as behavior, diet, emergency, general care, illness and preventive care. There's also an editor's choice category containing general articles about issues pertaining to many kinds of pets, including rabbits, ferrets, fish, parrots and turtles as well as dogs and cats.

In addition to general topics, you can find information that might be helpful in a particular situation. If your cat begins sneezing more than usual, type "cat sneezing" into the app's search function to bring up info on types of sneezes or advice about what to do if a cat's not only sneezing but also has a runny nose and watery eyes.

The app also lets you ask questions about your pet's health or behavior and receive a "vet-qualified" answer within 24 hours. The answers, however, aren't substitutes for veterinary care, but could be useful in nonemergency situations. The app has you covered in emergencies by letting you add a specific vet as a contact for in-app dialing.

Family on 10/12/2016