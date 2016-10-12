Deadline passed, crews still extracting pieces of Broadway Bridge from river

Crews are still extracting pieces of the collapsed Broadway Bridge from the Arkansas River even though commercial traffic was scheduled to resume on the waterway at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the channel needed to be cleared of debris within 24 hours of detonation, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Because the span did not fall into the waterway until 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, nearly five hours after the detonation, it is unclear if that deadline is adjusted, said Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle.

Workers had gotten the largest section of the bridge out of the water by 9 a.m. and have another piece "on the hook," Straessle said around 10 a.m.

There are no penalties for missing the deadline written into the contract with the state of Arkansas, Straessle said.

However, the project must be completed in 180 days, per the $98.4 million contract awarded to the subcontractor in charge of replacing the bridge, Massman Construction Co., the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard's Lower Mississippi Sector, Ryan Hampton, was unable to provide an estimate for when the river would be cleared. Crews are expected to work throughout the day and possibly throughout the night, Hampton said.

