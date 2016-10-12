Home /
Frank Ragnow nominated for courage award
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 11:20 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas center Frank Ragnow has been nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award.
Ragnow played in the Razorbacks' game against Alabama last Saturday, seven days after the death of his father. Jon Ragnow died of a heart attack on Oct. 1.
Frank Ragnow only practiced once prior to the game. He studied film for the game while home in Minnesota for his father's funeral.
The courage award will be presented prior to the Orange Bowl in January. Other nominees are Pittsburgh's James Conner, TCU's Caylin Moore, Washington State's Riley Sorenson and Oklahoma State's Vincent Taylor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Frank Ragnow nominated for courage award
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.