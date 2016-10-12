DEAR HELOISE: I ran across this neat hint in a magazine last fall. I was making a lot of zucchini bread using a fluted cake pan. It was hard to grease and flour. Simply combine equal parts oil, softened shortening and flour. Mix thoroughly. Brush this mixture generously on any baking dish. Any remaining mixture can be kept in a covered dish in the refrigerator. It doesn't solidify, and I love it! I think others will, too!

-- Bettie B., Texas

DEAR READER: This is a greasing recipe that is gaining in popularity. You can store the mixture at room temperature for a couple of weeks, refrigerate it for four to five months, or freeze it for even longer storage.

DEAR HELOISE: Recently, I made a fun birthday cake for our grandson's 21st birthday. He's not big on sweets, so I thought this would be a good alternative. It turned out great and was so much fun. No one could believe it was what it was!

I bought a 2-pound, fully cooked lean turkey ham (ready to use), then frosted it with mashed potatoes! It was so fast and easy, as I bought mashed potatoes that just had to be heated in the microwave. They worked great and spread like frosting. I put candles on the top, and as I brought it to the table, everyone was surprised when I shared the ingredients with them. There was much laughter, disbelief and a wonderful family time. Someone said, "You should send this to Heloise," so I am!

-- Judy S., via email

DEAR READER: Judy, this is such a cute hint! Your grandson is very lucky to have such a thoughtful grandmother. Hugs to you both!

DEAR HELOISE: When I cut up half of a watermelon at a time, I place a colander inside a suitable bowl to prevent the cut pieces of watermelon from sitting in the juices and getting soggy. I then cover the top of the bowl with a disposable shower cap.

I use a second disposable shower cap over the top of the "opened" other half of the melon and place it in the refrigerator with the cut side up. This has worked great for many years.

I also use the disposable-shower-cap hint for my large salad bowl or platters of food for parties. No fighting with plastic wrap for the big items! Thank you for all of the great hints through the years!

-- Fran V., Ohio

