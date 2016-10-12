Hold tight to words that mean something

Some people collect stuff.

Salt and pepper shakers. Ribbons from county fairs. T-shirts with catchy slogans.

Once, on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas, I met a woman who claimed to collect ex-husbands and alimony.

I personally have never been a collector. I've never found anything that seemed worth the effort to amass, store and dust it.

Mostly, I collect people -- family, friends, people I meet -- and the stories they tell me. All it costs is the time to listen. And they usually dust themselves.

But today, out of the blue, I suddenly realized what I've been collecting all my life: words.

They repeat, like a litany in my memory and my soul, good things that were said to me over the years, that lifted me up, kept me going, gave me hope or just made me smile.

I think of a few of them most every day. The difference today was this: For the first time I saw them as a whole, a lifetime of blessings heaped upon my head. So I decided to make a list of some of my favorites:

• My grandmother, when I was 7, took my face in her hands and said, "I know you will never do anything intentionally wrong." She was wrong about that. But her faith in me set a bar I still try (and often fail) to live up to.

• When I was 12, about to be baptized, my Sunday School teacher told me, yes, Jesus loves me, and she loved me, too. I could see in her eyes she meant both. I never felt so loved.

• My high school English teacher told me I was a "writer." I didn't know what "writer" meant, but I was pretty sure he did and I took him at his word.

• When my first child smiled at me and said, "Mama," it was the sweetest word I'd ever heard and the best name I'd ever been called. It still is. But I have to say "Nana" is a close runner-up.

• Years ago, when I told my mother I'd won an award for writing, she said, "For what?" So I explained again what I do for a living, and she said, "Well, honey, I guess you're smart!" Even now, it makes me laugh.

• As my first husband neared the end of a losing battle with cancer, he said to me, "I had no idea you could be so strong." I don't know why he said it. But hearing it made me stronger.

• Once, for Mother's Day, my daughter gave me a collage of photos taken of me with her and her brothers when they were growing up. On it she wrote this quote: "All that I am or hope to be I owe to my angel mother." That from the same girl who at 18 had told me to get a life.

• Fifteen years ago, the day my editor, who is now my husband, became more than a friend, he said, "I've been carrying a torch for you for a while and I think you ought to give me a chance." You'd be amazed how often those words cross my mind.

• Children often say things that give us reason to laugh and to feel more alive. My children and grandchildren have given me countless words to treasure. Henry, my grandson, is 5. One day, he begged me to chase him.

"I can't chase you," I said. "But I'll grab you as you run by me."

"Why can't you chase me?"

"Because, Henry, I'm old."

"No, Nana!" he said, with his sweet eyes welling up. "You're not old! You're so pretty!"

I promised to buy him a car.

Words matter. Good or bad, intentional or idiotic, they stand forever. Most anything can be forgiven, but bad words, once spoken, can't be taken back.

Most of us have heard our share of both: Words that build us up or tear us down; that lift our spirits or break our hearts.

I'd like to leave my loved ones a lot of good words. I bet you'd like to do that for yours too.

We have a choice about the things we say, and also about the memories on which we choose to dwell. The two go hand in hand. Kindness begets kindness; love begets love.

